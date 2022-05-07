Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,292. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cellectis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.