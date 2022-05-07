Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC opened at $84.03 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.