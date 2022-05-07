Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENT opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

