Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 2,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

