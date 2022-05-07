Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

IPSC stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,320,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

