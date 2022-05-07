Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Certara has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

