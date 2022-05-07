ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.