ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

