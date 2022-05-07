Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

