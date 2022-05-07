Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

