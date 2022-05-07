Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barrington Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHE LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 403,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chegg by 7.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

