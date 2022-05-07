Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.91.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHE LLC raised its position in Chegg by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Chegg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 403,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chegg by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.