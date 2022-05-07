ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 8,372,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

