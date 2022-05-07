ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.
Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 8,372,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
