China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.45. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

