China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CEA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

