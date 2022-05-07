China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.42

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as low as $11.08. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 8,011 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

