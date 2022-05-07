Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $7.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $31.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.00 to $33.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $41.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.50 to $46.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $15.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,354.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.