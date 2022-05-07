Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Chubb worth $303,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after buying an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

