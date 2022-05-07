CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

CIXX stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 962,392 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in CI Financial by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 847,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

