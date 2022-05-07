CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Trading Down 3.3%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.40 and last traded at C$12.46. 12,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 51,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.27.

