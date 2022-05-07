CIBC Trims Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Target Price to C$1.75

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMTS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $145.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

