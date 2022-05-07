CICC Research Begins Coverage on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.82.

NYSE FINV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 416,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

