Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.42

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 2473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

