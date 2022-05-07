Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.