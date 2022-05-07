Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.21.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

