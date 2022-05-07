Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.48.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

