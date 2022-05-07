City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.02% of City Office REIT worth $43,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 387,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $611.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

