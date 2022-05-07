CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) & Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Critical Contrast

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CleanTech Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 3 0 2.75

CleanTech Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $61.26, indicating a potential upside of 56.56%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 1.72% 10.54% 5.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.34 $27.70 million $0.50 78.26

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats CleanTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, and motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand. It serves in North America, the rest of Europe, Germany, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

