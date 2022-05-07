Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 36,757,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,549. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 493,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 105,553 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

