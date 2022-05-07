Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 36,757,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914,432. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Several analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 493,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 105,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

