Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.
Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 36,757,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914,432. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.
Several analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
