CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON CML opened at GBX 405 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of £64.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.78. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 332.25 ($4.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 476.20 ($5.95).

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

