Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,659.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

