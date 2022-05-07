Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 1,280,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,049. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $760.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Codexis (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
