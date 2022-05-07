Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. 1,280,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,049. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Codexis by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

