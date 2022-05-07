Collateral Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,565.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $179,551.11 and $1,565.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00272409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00203821 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00481102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,507.81 or 1.99087536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

