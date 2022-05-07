ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 211.5% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 211.5% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003008 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,693,467,550 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.