Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Columbia Sportswear worth $46,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 798,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,492. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

