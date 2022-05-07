Commercial Vehicle Group’s (CVGI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 211,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,474. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

