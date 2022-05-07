CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.40.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 9,294,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.