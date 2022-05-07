Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

