Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.
About Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.