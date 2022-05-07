comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.