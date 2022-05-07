Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,204. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

