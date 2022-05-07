Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:BUD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,204. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.71%.
BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
