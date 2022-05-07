Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 214.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NKE traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,627. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.