Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,619,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,799,874. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

