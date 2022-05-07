Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $89.11. 866,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,770. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

