Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,347,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

