Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,042,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,408,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,184,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.55 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

