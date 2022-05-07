Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,345,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.90. 9,398,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

