Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

