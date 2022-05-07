Concentric Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

BK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,732. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

