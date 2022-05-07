Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Confluent updated its Q2 guidance to (0.21-0.19) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.79-0.73) EPS.

Shares of CFLT traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 10,710,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,644. Confluent has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -12.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Confluent by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 140,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 298,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

